Butler arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Blue Springs Road in reference to a credit card theft/fraud on May 8. It was reported that the suspect, Terri Butler, had possibly stolen the victim’s credit card from the victim’s vehicle and used it at a nearby store.

A follow-up investigation revealed that Butler had used the card multiple times to make purchases at a Dollar General Store.

A warrant was obtained for Butler by the Investigations Division on June 1, 2020. On this same date, information was received on a location where Butler might be. The Patrol Division was able to locate Butler and place her under arrest without incident. Butler was lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Arrested: Terri Butler, 35 years old of Greenwood, FL

Charges: Burglary of a vehicle, Petit Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (4 Counts)