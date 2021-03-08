The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce (BBMC), in partnership with Duke Energy, is excited to announce their upcoming Business Continuity Planning Workshop. This virtual workshop will focus on recovery efforts stemming from COVID and natural disasters such as hurricanes and other events.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate in this event. This two hour interactive workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Central. There is no charge, but participants do need to register ahead of time: Business Continuity Planning Tickets, Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

“By the end of this workshop, any business that participates will have a comprehensive recovery plan that they will be able to immediately implement for the next shutdown or disaster,” commented Chamber President Antonio Jefferson, “this workshop is a must for any small business that wants to ensure they can remain healthy and open during these uncertain times.”

The BBMC supports women and minority-owned businesses in the Big Bend region of north central Florida. The five counties included in the region are Franklin, Gadsden, Wakulla, Leon and Jefferson. For more information, please check out their website at: Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce – My Chamber. My Choice. My Voice. (mybbmc.org)

BBMC Business Continuity Workshop Flyer