Olivia Grace Burt of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Olivia was born Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama; she was the daughter of Gary Burt and Emily Locke.

Surviving are brothers, Jackson Locke of Bonifay, FL and Gary Burt, III of Bonifay, FL, sisters, Kasie Burt of Bonifay, FL and Catrina Adams of Bonifay, FL, Kylee Duplesis of Bonifay, FL, maternal grandfather, Jack Locke and wife Allison of Bonifay, FL, maternal grandmother, Rosalee Locke of Bonifay, FL, great grandmothers, Sarah F. Bush and Doris Mundy both of Bonifay, FL, uncles, Ronnie Burt of Newnan, GA and Jamie Croft of Westville, FL, aunts, Kaitlyn Locke and Jessica Campbell both of Bonifay, FL and numerous other family members.

A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Grace Fellowship Christian Church. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Christian Church.