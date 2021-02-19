Burrell obit

Mr. Matthew David Burrell, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 17, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida.

He was born November 26, 1962 in Suffern, New York to the late David Alfred Burrell and Mary Catherine Block Burrell.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jimmy Simms.

Matthew worked at the Florida State University Libraries since 2009 serving most recently as a Senior Application Analyst. He was passionate about his work and truly believed that libraries make a difference in our communities. He was a caring, thoughtful, and friendly face to everyone he met.

Matthew is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Neal Simms of Bonifay, FL; seven siblings, Mary Ellen Davis and Michael of Hobe Sound, FL, Joseph A. Burrell of Bonifay, FL, Leonard Burrell and Wendy Shermet of Gilford, NH, Daniel Burrell and Lisa of Ventura, CA, Catherine Tuel and Terry of Eatonton, GA, Patricia Wolf of Milledgeville, GA, and David Burrell and Tina of Bellevue, WA; mother-in-law, Myrtice Simms of Bonifay, FL; two sisters-in-law, Regina Hedbawny and Billy of Panama City Beach, FL, and Melisa Simms and Greg Jackson of Panama City, FL; one brother-in-law, David Simms and Ivana of Alys Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the St. John Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.