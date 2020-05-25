Burnham obit

James Donald Burnham, 83 of Cottondale, Florida went home to be with the Lord May 23, 2020 at his residence.

James was born April 22, 1937 in Jasper, Florida to Ray and Bernice Jackson Burnham. He moved to Jackson County, Florida in 1968 coming from Immokalee, Florida. He worked for the Department of Correction and was also a farmer. He served in the National Guard for 3 years and was also one of the founding members of the First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

James loved to fish and spend time on the farm raising cows, hogs and growing peanuts. He loved his family dearly and will truly be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Winona “Winkie” Burnham of Cottondale, Florida; son: Benjamin Garrison Burnham and wife Tracy of Panama City, Florida; daughter: Jo Sapp and husband Ricky of Panama City, Florida; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 11a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Jack Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottondale Baptist cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at New Life Fellowship Church. (695 5th Street Chipley, Florida 32428).

Serving as pallbearers are John Chapman, Brandon Burnham, Pat Chandler, Mitchell Chandler, Christopher Chandler and Benjamin Burnham Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Larry Burnham, Wally Sapp, Don Barnes, Burt Greer, Doyle Reeves, Tyler Chandler, Logan Chandler, Seth Channell and Bobby Hawksley.