Burnett obit

On February 14, 2020 John Burnett was able to proclaim he had fought the good fight, he had finished his race and he had kept the faith; a crown of righteousness is now his.

John was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Evelyn Burnett, infant sister, Monte Sue Burnett, brothers, Ron and Richard Burnett, and infant grandson, Zachary Wheeler.

He is survived by: his wife of 37 years, Karen who he loved with every breath he took; his children that he prayed for and always supported, Wendy (Dewayne) Wheeler, Steven Ray, Tabatha (Marc) Smith, and Jonathan (Jessica) Burnett; the true delights of his heart, grandchildren, Kayley (Tyler) Bowman, Jordan Wheeler, Bryce Ray, Gracie Ray, Luke Smith and Wyatt Burnett; his childhood companions and stars of his retold memories brothers, Harry Burnett, Steve (Jeannie) Burnett, Bill (Gail) Burnett, sisters-in-law Linda Burnett and Pat Burnett. He is also survived by siblings created by marriage but cherished all the same Debbie (Myrt) Donnahoo, Michelle (David) McAlhaney, Jerry (Karen) Donnahoo, and Terri (Doug) Basch. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members who knew and loved him.

John was a deacon at Alford Baptist Church and had a heart burdened for those going through difficult times. He loved people without judgement. He had a prayer that all would see the change Jesus had made in his life and would come to know the Savior.

The light of our family has dimmed a little with his loss, but Heaven has gotten a whole lot brighter with his arrival.

A celebration of John’s life and homegoing will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Alford Baptist Church, Alford, FL with Brother Bob Johnson officiating. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Obert Funeral Home, Chipley, FL.