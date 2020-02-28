Burnett obit

Mary Patricia “Pat” Burnett, age 71 of Cottondale, passed from this life on February 26, 2020 at her residence.

Pat was born on September 14, 1948 in Tampa, Florida to William Douglas Riley and Linnie Kent. She moved from West Palm Beach to Cottondale in 1972 and worked as a seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen Burnett; parents: William Douglas and Linnie Riley.

She us survived by her son: Douglas Chance Burnett and wife Megan of Marianna, FL; daughters: Kathryn Carter and husband Keith of Bonifay, FL, Karen Lynn Obregon and husband Vern of Alabaster, AL, Jeanette Daniele McDaniel and husband Kyle of Chipley, FL; sisters: Shirley Mabry of Cottondale, FL, Sarah Blighton of Alford, FL; grandchildren: Gannon Burnett, Braxton Burnett, Statham Burnett, Willie Pippin, Gage Carter, Ashton Waters, Shawn-Michael Waters, Layla Obregon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Matt Braxton officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one-hour prior at New Life Fellowship, 695 5th Street, Chipley, FL 32428.