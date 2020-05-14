Burke obit

“Terri” Hazel Burke, age 69 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020 at her residence.

Terri was born on February 3, 1951 in Graceville, Florida to John Lewis Taylor and Adelle Colvin Taylor. She moved to Washington County from Port Allen, Louisiana in 2003. Terri was a member of the Lions Club and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to shop, but more than anything, she loved everyone. Her friends and family were held near and dear to her heart, and the love she showed them will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings: JL Taylor, Robert Taylor, Louise Stewart, Myrtle Taylor.

She is survived by her sisters: Loette Hayes of Chipley, FL, Katherine Miles of Graceville, FL; nephew: Derek Hayes (Terisa) of Chipley, FL; niece: Tara Adkinson (Jared) of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Chelsea Leigh Bush (Lance), Jamey Hayes (Kaylah), Nathan Adkinson, Allison Trammell (Christopher), Marybeth Adkinson, Harrison Adkinson; great-grandchildren: Ella Mae Bush, JD Hayes, Gatlin Hayes, Nolan Trammell.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.