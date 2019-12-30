Burglary subject identified, now in custody

HOLMES COUNTY – Tips from local residents helped identify a subject who was documented via surveillance footage breaking into The Cove restaurant in Ponce de Leon.

The subject entered the business around 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. He was later identified as 29-year-old William Alexander Wells of Ponce de Leon after a still frame of the security footage was released to the public.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Wells at a residence in Walton County, where he fled out the back door. Holmes and Walton Correctional Institution K-9 Units responded, established a track, and were quickly able to locate Wells and take him into custody around 3:30 p.m. Monday, December 30.

Wells, who was transported to the Walton County Jail, faces charges in Holmes County of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the community and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping identifying the subject, which helped lead to his quick arrest.