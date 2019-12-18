Burch obit

Gearldine Burch, age 71 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Gearldine was born on October 17, 1948 to Leslie D. and Mary Scarbrough McCullough. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Gearldine worked as an Instructor for Florida Panhandle Technical College. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father: Leslie D. McCullough; sister: Christine Brown; brothers: Buddy McCullough, Jimmy McCullough; son-in-law: Donnie Ray Strickland.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Array Burch of Bonifay, Florida; three daughters: Pamela Strickland of Bonifay, Florida, Regina Bynum and husband Mark of Chipley, Florida, Kimberly Shaw and husband Wendell of Bonifay, Florida; mother: Mary Alice McCullough of Bonifay, Florida; seven grandchildren: Cody Strickland and wife Hannah, Caleb Strickland and wife Marie, Haley Bynum, Jordan Bynum, Christy Bynum, Bethany Downing, Jessica Shaw; four grandchildren: Colton, Casen, Mason and Grayson.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Patton officiating. Interment will follow in Hard Labor Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. For those who would like, donations will be accepted to help cover medical and burial expenses, in lieu of flowers.