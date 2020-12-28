Bryant obit

Paul T. Bryant, age 60, of Carryville, FL passed from this life on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 1, 1960 to the late Paul R. Bryant and Sonya (Jennings) Bryant in Fort Myers, FL.

Paul was a mechanic by trade and he was a family man. He dearly loved his children and his grandchildren.

Along with his father he is preceded in death by two brothers, Hunter Bryant and Jody Bryant.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Sherry (Wunsch) Bryant of Carryville, FL, his mother, Sonya Bryant of Carryville, FL, daughter, Bettie Bryant of Westville, FL, son, Paul M. Bryant of Chipley, FL, daughter, Jaclyn Bryant of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Sherrie Neubert and husband Scott of Carryville, FL, Vivian Albertson of Carryville, FL, 10 grandchildren, Destinee Calvert (Shay), Austin Calvert, Brooke Bryant, Kendell Bryant, Charlee Bryant, Jeremy Bryant, Audree Bryant, Chloe Drummond, Lilly Drummond, Dixie Sheppard, three great grandchildren, Delilah, S.J. and Louie.

Memorialization will be by cremation.