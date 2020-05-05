Bryan obit

Waymer W. Bryan, 85 of Graceville, Florida passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

Mr. Bryan was born near Coffee County, AL on May 18, 1934 to the late William Wesley Bryan and Maureen Wise Bryan. A graduate of Malone High School, Mr. Bryan graduated from Troy University with a BA in Business. For several years after college he worked for The Department of Insurance in Tallahassee, FL. He and his wife moved to Graceville, FL where he would spend the next 40 years to create a successful small, independent oil company and a chain of convenience stores. He served as a long term member on the Board of Directors of Peoples Bank. He also served on the Soil Conservation Board many years. He was a previous member of the Graceville Lions Club and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Graceville.

Preceded in death by his four brothers William, Lavonne, Gary and Billy, and his sister Carolyn.

He is survived by his wife Vesta B. Bryan, Graceville; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Wesley W. Bryan and Dr. Frances Bryan, New Orleans, LA; one daughter and son-in-law Laywanna Montrone Dykes and Dennis Dykes, Destin, FL; three grandchildren Troy Montrone, William Wesley Bryan and David Harrison Bryan; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2020 at the Marvin Chapel Cemetery, Rev. Mike Pearson officiating, with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.