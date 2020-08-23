Bruner obit

Mavis Helms Bruner of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 81, after a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Jakin, GA, on September 20,1938 and lived half of her life in Marianna.

Mavis was preceded in death by her mother, Callie Helms; father, Robert Helms; two sisters, Virginia Kelly, Geri Howell, and brother, Bubba Helms.

Mavis is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Ronald Bruner Sr.; by her daughter, Sheila Faust of Broomfield, CO., her daughter, Kathryn Cook (James), Tampa, Fl.; her son, Ronald Bruner Jr. (Valecia), Santa Rosa Beach, Fl.; grandchildren, Danielle Herrington, Desiree Williams (Stephen), Kayla Porter (Joel), Trent Cook (Shelby), Jeb Bruner and Luke Bruner; great granddaughters, Eleanor and Hannah Williams; several nieces and nephews.

Mavis was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family. She loved to cook and also enjoyed camping, the outdoors, humming birds, playing dominoes with friends and playing fast play Uno with the kids and grandkids. She especially loved having a freezer full of ice cream. She was involved in many church activities at Eastside Baptist Church, where she was a member. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbors and all who knew her.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the loving staff at Emerald Coast Hospice, their church family at Eastside Baptist Church and their friends and neighbors, for all of their time, love, support and kind care that they gave to Mavis and the family.

A home-going service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 26, at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastors, Dr. Shawn Buice and Dr. Steve Canada officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, with James & Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna directing.

Family will receive friends at the church, Wednesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Please note that due to Covid-19, the family has requested that all visitors wear a mask or face covering while visiting with the family prior to the service. A mask will be provided.