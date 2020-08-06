Brownell obit

Mr. John Wayne Brownell, age 84, of Westville, FL, passed away August 4, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1936 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Thomas Anthly Brownell and Annie Drake Brownell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Brownell was preceded in death by one sister, Bessie L. Landis and three brothers, Thomas A. Brownell, Sr., Douglas D. Brownell and James W. Brownell.

John was a teacher, pianist, composer, Order of the Eastern Star, fisherman, mathematician, artist, floral designer, horticulturist, poet, Free & Accepted Mason, Omicron Delta Kappa, enigmatist, singer, author, friend, brother and uncle.

Mr. Brownell is survived by five nephews, one niece, two great-nephews, three great-nieces, six great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece; along with a host of friends and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Stacey Stafford officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 AM at Hickory Hill Baptist Church.