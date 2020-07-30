Brown obit

Mrs. Sue Ellen Brown, age 66, of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

Born Sunday, August 30, 1953 in Charleston, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Dukes and the late Betty Burchell Dukes.

She was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Surviving is her husband, John Brown of Bonifay, son, Glenn Brown and wife Adrienne of Woodridge, IL, daughter, Christine Lowery and husband Nathan of Auburn, KY; 2 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. David Lauen officiating and Sims Funeral Home directing.