Brown announces candidacy

~Priscilla Peterson Brown seeks Washington County Supervisor of Elections Office~

Dear Citizens of Washington County, I am Priscilla A. Peterson Brown and I am seeking your support to become your next Supervisor of Elections. I need your vote on November 3, 2020 to obtain this position. I am a native of Washington County, a graduate of Vernon High School and Chipola College. As your Supervisor of Elections, I will EDUCATE those who are unfamiliar with the duties of the office, COMMUNICATE with each citizen – inside and outside the office and EMPOWER each voter to exercise their right to vote. I have been a Precinct Clerk/ Poll Worker for 18 years. I will use every available means to help increase voter turn-out and aid citizens in updating their voter’s information. My office will be inclusive and welcoming to all citizens.

I am a retiree of the Washington County School district; I enthusiastically served 35 years at Vernon High School and Vernon Middle School in the following positions: Receptionist, Volleyball Coach, Softball Coach, P.E. Coach, Cheerleader Coach and Pep Squad Coach. In addition to employment, I mentored at the schools through Take Stock in Children, Young Boyz to Men and Girls Inc. I enjoyed membership in the VHS Faculty Drama Department’s presentation of Dixie Swim Club. I love Community, I volunteer for Relay for Life, Hoops for Heart, Community Food Drive, COVID-19 Supply Distribution, Community Back to School Give Away, and the Distinguished Young Women of Washington County at VHS. Upon retirement, VHS established the Mrs. Priscilla Brown Citizenship Award. This award is given to a graduating senior who displays good behavior and service to the community. I am an ordained minister, pastoring for twelve years.

I am happily married to my high school sweetheart Wade Brown an ordained Elder, we have two wonderful children Anthony and Quanah and three beautiful grand-daughters. My parents are Samuel and Emma Peterson.

Thank you so much for your time, and I hope I can count on your vote and support. In this era of COVID-19, it will be difficult to meet each of you face to face. I ask you to visit my social media pages and watch my introduction. You can contact me via email at: ppbrown4SOE@gmail.com.