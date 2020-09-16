Brooks obit

Mavis Ann Brooks, 69, of Bascom, FL, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Mavis loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Before retirement she was a special-ed educator and loved all her students as her own. She loved taking care of plants, and spending time with two dogs Foxy and Max.

She was preceded in death by husband, Kennith Brooks; parents, George and Lettie Loyless; son, Terry Brooks and granddaughter, Michelle Brooks.

Mavis is survived by two daughters, Karen Cross, LeAnna Maloney and husband Chris; son, Cliff Brooks and wife Pam Brooks; grandchildren, Cody Cross and wife Micalah, Tanner Cross, Carson Brooks, Cooper Maloney, Chad Brooks, Savannah Brooks, Mara Lucas (Mark Lucas); great-grandchildren, Brailyn Cross, Callan Cross and Averee Cross as well as many neices, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 EST, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Donalsonville Church of God with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Interment will follow at Corinth Free Will Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 EST until time of service, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Donalsonville Church of God.