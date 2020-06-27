Bright obit

Mr. David Charles Bright, age 69 of Vernon, Florida, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

David was born on August 12, 1950 in Port St. Joe, Florida to David Edward Bright and Inez Davis Bright. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 22 years, from which he retired. He moved back to the Panhandle in 1984 from Kansas and worked as a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents: David Edward and Inez Bright.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years: UnKyong “Kim” Bright of Vernon, FL; daughter: Brandi Brock (Marcus) of Vernon, FL; sons: Johnny Buckley of Vernon, FL, Jesse Buckley of Seattle, WA; sisters: Claudette Kelly of Vernon, FL, Annette Cain of Kynard, FL; six grandchildren: Samantha Coppedge (Caleb) of Lynn Haven, FL, Stephanie Gipson (Cody) of Vernon, FL, Mason Brock of Vernon, FL, Ryan Buckley of Gainesville, FL, Devin Buckley of Gainesville, FL, Corbin Buckley of Gainesville, FL; one great-grandchild: Claire Coppedge of Lynn Haven, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A Full Military Honors Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.