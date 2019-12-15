Braxton obit

Jimmy Risdon “Joe” Braxton, 71, of Bellwood, AL, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.

Joe was born October 22, 1948. He was from Jackson County, FL. Self-employed at AA Top Shop. He is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi. He is a beloved father, son, brother, and papa. He enjoyed sports, friends, cracking jokes, and above all else, family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Donovan; father, Harvey Ray Braxton; step dad, Dennis Donovan; grandmother, Cora King; sisters, Dorothy Raines and Theresa Braxton; three brothers, Byron Braxton, Dwight Braxton, and J.L. Braxton.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wamble Braxton; four sons, Jamie Braxton, Jerun Braxton, Stanley Griswold, and Doyle Jeoffroy; four daughters, Melissa Braxton Dews, April Tiller, Angela Winn, and Tina Bergeron; three brothers, William Braxton, Neal Braxton, and Mike Braxton; two sisters, Ann Braxton Knowlton, and Nancy Braxton Webb; and 11 grandchildren.

Special thanks to his grandson, Brennan Tiller and Daysprings Hospice.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Anthony Braxton and Brian Braxton officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.