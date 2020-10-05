Braxton obit

Thelma Grace Braxton, 81, of Cottondale, FL, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Grace was born in Jackson County on February 1, 1939 to Thomas Joshua and Beulah Mashburn Brannon. She was a resident of Jackson County all her life. Grace loved her family and friends, going to church, listening to and singing Gospel songs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Buford, Hymond, and Henry Brannon; two sisters, Annie Ruth Barnes and Zadie Evans.

Grace is survived but one brother, Franklin Brannon (Dora); one sister, Clara Parrish; sisters-in-law, Ruthie Mae Brannon and Sarah Brannon; three step children, James W. Braxton (Mary), Milton D. Braxton (Cheryl), Paula Eaton (Drew), their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Marianna Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service Thursday, October 8, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.