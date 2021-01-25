Bratton obit

Dorothy Ann Bratton, 83, of Greenwood, FL, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home.

Dorothy was born on July 17, 1937 to the late Ray and Vera Pink. Her life reflected her Christian morals and values. Dorothy worked several years for John Hancock Insurance Company before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Bratton; son, Steven M. Smith; two sisters, Nancy and Janet; and brother, Nelson R.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Richard Pink and Joseph Parrow of Michigan; sisters, JoeAnn Tredway of Michigan, Patricia Fenner (Rev. Al) of Greenwood, and Mary Barton of Michigan; step-children, Pamela Clark, Gary Bratton, Kimberly Tomala, and Daniel Bratton; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

No local services are planned at this time. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home and East Chapel Funeral Home of Chattanooga, TN are in charge of funeral arrangements.