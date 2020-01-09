Branch obit

Marilyn Branch, age 68, of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on January 8th, 2020 at her residence.

Marilyn was born on October 13th, 1951, in Bonifay, to Houston C. Obert and Lettie Dilmore. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Marilyn worked as a nurse, and was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Lettie Obert; brother, Malvin “Buddy” Obert.

She is survived by her sons, Matt Branch and wife Michele of Tallahassee, FL, Stacey Branch and wife Jennifer of Panama City, FL, Ronnie Branch and wife Stephanie of Grand Ridge, FL; brothers, WA Obert of Chipley, FL, Roland Obert and wife Martha of Cottondale, FL, Charles Obert and wife Hazel of Cottondale, FL; sisters, Aleta Hamilton and husband Earl of Cypress, FL, Mary Powell and husband Buddy of Cottondale, FL; three grandchildren, Alaina Branch, Peyton Branch, Mason Branch; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida, with Rev. Ryan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Sapp Holiness Church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 10th, 2020, at the church.