Bradley obit

Myrtice Bradley, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by family and caregivers.

Myrtice was born in Graceville, Florida, at her family farmhouse in 1928, the third of eight children born to Ezekiel Noah and Eva Register. Myrtice grew up on the family farm picking cotton with her father and doing the usual chores of a rural farm family during the depression. She worked in the Graceville Peanut Mill to buy her family a set of 10 dining room chairs.

After high school, Myrtice attended Chipola Jr. College, and was the first homecoming queen before graduating from Troy State Teachers College. She started her 37-year teaching career at Chaires Elementary while husband, George, attended FSU. They lived in an apartment above the Sweet Shop and started their family in Tallahassee before settling down in Marianna. A long career ended with her retirement from Riverside Elementary and for almost 70 years, she lived just downhill from Riverside School, on Decatur Street. Myrtice was an active member of First Baptist Church, the Elks Club, and her Canasta Club, whose members she cherished as the closest of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hubert Register and Buck Register; sisters-in-law, Carol Register, Myra Nell Register, and Betty Register. Myrtice was thrice widowed, having been the loving wife and caregiver to George Bruner, Wes Picolo, and James Bradley.

Myrtice is survived by her children, Beverly Jaeger (John) and Craig Bruner (Louise); grandchildren, Cameron Jones, Cody Tobias, George Bruner, Nancy Moody, Charles Bruner; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Max Register, Tillman Register (Anita), Amos Register, and Harold Register (Carma Lee); sister, Voncille Askew (Don); and sister-in-law, Verlie Register (Hubert).

Graveside funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gino Mayo officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family would like to thank Jeanie Burleson, Dot Peacock and Corliss of Dot’s Caring hands, Demetria Futch, the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice, and all of Myrtice’s friends who visited, baked, drove her to cancer treatment, and provided her with love during her courageous battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Myrtice’s faithful love to the following organizations: Chipola College, First Baptist Church, Emerald Coast Hospice.