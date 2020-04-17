Bowen obit

Michelle Green Bowen, 44 of Graceville passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence following a sudden illness.

Michelle was born in Fernandina Beach, Florida on September 10, 1975. Michelle worked a number of years as a Correctional Officer with the Florida Department of Corrections. She became a Hemodialysis Technician and worked with DaVita. Michelle loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who loved their “Nana” very much and she them.

Preceded in death by her father Randy Green.

She is survived by her husband Abner Anthony “Tony” Bowen, Graceville, mother and step-father Sherry Creel Sowell and Buddy Sowell, Slocomb, AL, stepmother Dorothy Green, Fountain, FL; six children Michael Bowen, Sarah Bowen, Misty Jenkins (Travis), Andrea Bowen, Chris Murry, Makayla Gregory, all of Graceville; six grandchildren Kayleigh Jenkins, Kaison Jenkins, Alex Gleaton, Renea Bowen, Damon Metcalf, Salem Metcalf, and one on the way; two brothers Jason Green (Tina), Mobile, AL, Jeremy Sowell, U.S. Army, TX; one sister Simona Green Strickland, Graceville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.