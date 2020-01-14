Boutwell obit

Donald R. Boutwell, 72 of Graceville passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence.

Don was born in Graceville on November 14, 1947 to the late William and Essie Blount Boutwell. A U. S. Air Force Veteran, Don worked over twelve years with REA (known today as WFECA) and then retired after 25 years with Florida DOT as a utility coordinator. Don enjoyed fishing and riding horses.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in Salem United Methodist Church with Military Honors by Hurlburt Field Air Force Honors Team, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Preceded in death by his devoted wife of 51 years Mary Gene Boutwell, one sister Wynell Fowler and brother-in -law Lee Fowler.

Survived by two children Clay (Tamarah) Boutwell, Graceville, Mandy (Edsel) Ray, Defuniak Springs, FL; one brother Moody Boutwell, one sister Billie Overstreet; five grandchildren Fallon Ray, Summer, Jase, Saylor and Finley Boutwell; special nephew and friend Ricky Fowler and great niece Sheena Fowler Garcia.

Pallbearers are Ricky Fowler, Ray Fowler, Adrian Cortez, Trevor Miller, Tristen Lee, Brett Bell.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Corbin, Bunk Corbin, David Alfonso, Tim Hatcher, James Quattlebaum, Freeman Cook, Julio Garcia