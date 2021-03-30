Boutin obit

Brenda J. Baxter Boutin, age 78 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born on March 17, 1943 in Malone, Florida to Winson Pynes Baxter and Ida Louise Lockstead. A lifelong resident to the panhandle, Brenda worked as a school-bus driver for the Jackson County School Board and she was a member of Dothan First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Brenda was known for her nurturing character; she loved taking care of people. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting and being involved in church events. Brenda took the utmost pride in her family and she loved them all dearly. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Winson and Ida Baxter; husband: Julien Boutin.

She is survived by her children: Angela Parker (Mark), Kenneth Jones (Vera Riley Jones), Richard Jones (Jennifer), Andrew Jones (Jamie); step-daughter: Valerie Robertson (Mike); siblings: Martha Danford, Mary Horn, Lamar Baxter, Wanda Suggs, Emma Ruth Stewart, Larry Baxter; grandchildren: Heather Wilson (Chris), Kenneth Jones, Jr. (Chelsie), La’tosha Jones Seda (Ben), Benjamin Jones (Chyna), Savannah Jones, Kylie Jones,; great-grandchildren: Ava Davis, Keira Jones, Illyauna Seda, Ariella Seda, Ismael Seda, Saniya Seda, Liliana Hernandez, Cohen Douglas Jones; step-grandchildren: Jonathan Robertson, Jennifer Robertson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Brenda at 3PM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Dothan First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Dothan, Alabama. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.