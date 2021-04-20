Booker obit

Larry Wayne Booker, 77, of Marianna, FL passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Larry loved to fish, playing bingo with family and friends, cooking out, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Amy Booker; brothers, Marlin Booker, Junior Booker, Mitchell Booker; sister, Janet Booker; and step-son, Mike Farris.

Larry is survived by loving wife of 24 years, Gloria Booker; son, Joey Booker and wife, Sally of Marianna, FL; daughter, Karen Smith and husband, Sidney of Dothan, AL; brothers, Dwayne Booker of Auburndale, FL; step-sons, Tracey Farris and Jeff Farris; grandchildren, Breanna Taylor, David Farris, Tyler Farris and girlfriend, Cammie, Bradly Booker and wife, Breanna as well as Emily Farris, greatgrandchildren, Carson, Carleigh, Oaklynn and special friend, Phil Plummer.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.