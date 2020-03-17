Book signing cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Historian Dale Cox, the author, has canceled his visit to Chipley on Saturday, March 28, 2020 to speak at Washington County Historical Society Museum. The book signing and lecture will be rescheduled at a later date.

Cox was to bring his 19th book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff: The British Post on the Apalachicola and the Battle of Negro Fort. He has researched this topic since he was twelve years old and has made many new discoveries in the past few years while actively volunteering with the USDA National Forest Service who now maintains the site.

“We now have new evidence that changes what we knew about the British Post on the Apalachicola River many know as Negro Fort or Fort Gadsden,” said Mr. Cox. “People all over Florida and the world are excited to know exactly why there was a British fort built in Spanish Florida and learn how it ended with the deadliest cannon shot in American History.”

General Manager for Old Kitchen Media, Rachael Conrad said recently, “What Dale has found blows what we knew out of the water. The stories of what really happened over 200 years ago at Prospect Bluff grip your heart.”

Although the signing has been cancelled, Cox’s new book and many of his other titles are currently available at our history museum.

For additional information, check out the following websites: washingtoncountyhistoricalsociety.com or twoeggflorida.com.