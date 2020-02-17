Book signing at Historical Society

The public is invited to attend a free lecture and book signing by historian Dale Cox. Cox will speak at the Washington County Historical Society Museum and bring his 19th book, an authoritative history entitled “The Fort at Prospect Bluff: The British Post on the Apalachicola and the Battle of Negro Fort.”

This event will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 10:30AM at the Washington County Historical Society Museum at 685 7th Street in Chipley. Books are available for $20 now at the museum or you can pick one up at the book signing.

Cox’s newest book provides new amazing evidence that changes the history of Negro Fort aka Fort Gadsden and tells about a British Fort in Spanish Florida and the deadliest canon shot in American History.

Some of Cox’s other books include “The Ghost of Bellamy Bridge: 10 Ghosts & Monsters in Jackson County, Florida”, “Death at Dozier School: The Attempted Assassinations of an American City”, and “Milly Francis: The Life & Times of the Creek Pocahontas.”

More information about Dale Cox’s earlier books and the museum are available at washingtoncountyhistoricalsociety.com and twoeggflorida.com.