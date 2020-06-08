Book donation at KMS

Kate M. Smith Elementary School was recently the recipient of a wonderful gift. We had an author visit while school was in session by Alane Adams. While here, she generously gifted many students with a copy of one of her books. The students were thrilled! In conjunction with this visit and thanks to a donation from Rise Up Foundation, we were awarded a gift certificate in the amount of $3,500 for use on the First Book Marketplace. We were able to purchase 690 brand new books for the library with these funds.