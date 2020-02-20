Bonifay woman charged with methamphetamine possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A crime tip led to the arrest of a Bonifay woman Wednesday, February 12.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information that 43-year-old Amanda Music of Bonifay was in possession of methamphetamine and possibly engaging in drug transactions in the Esto area.

Deputies later made contact with Music following a traffic stop in the area of Highway 2 and Beaver Dam Road. During the course of the interaction, Music was found to be in possession of approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, which she stated belonged to her.

Music was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine.