Bonifay woman charged with drug possession following traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay woman Thursday, May 7.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 90, just west of Bonifay at Gully Springs Church and made contact with 32-year-old Jamie L. Sanders of Bonifay, who was on state probation.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Lasso alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two syringes and a spoon that contained suspected methamphetamine residue.

Sanders was arrested for Violation of Probation and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where a more thorough search of her person found her to be in possession of Xanax and methamphetamine.

Sanders is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax (without a prescription), smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and violation of probation.