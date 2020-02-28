Bonifay woman arrested on drug charges

An officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on February 20 on a 1999 green Ford SUV on Brickyard Road. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Peggy Lou Burkhead, 27 of Bonifay.

During the course of the traffic stop narcotics detection K-9 Stryker was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted where officers located baggies containing methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Burkhead was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the following charges: