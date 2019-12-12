Bonifay man charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop on the east-bound on-ramp of Interstate 10 resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man Wednesday, December 4.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly after midnight and made contact with the driver, 53-year-old Harris L. Hudson.

During the course of the stop, dispatch advised that Hudson had an outstanding warrant out of Walton County. Hudson emptied his pockets following a pat-down search, removing a modified smoking pipe from his jacket pocket before he was placed into custody.

While preparing the vehicle for towing, the deputy further observed a small baggie containing methamphetamine in the vehicle’s console, along with another smoking pipe.

Hudson is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.