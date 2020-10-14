Bonifay man charged with meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man Monday, October 12.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Bonifay Gritney Road and made contact with the driver, 58-year-old John William Dixon. Dixon advised the deputy his license had been suspended since 2018 and that he had marijuana in the vehicle.

The deputy located the marijuana, as well as methamphetamine, inside the vehicle.

Dixon was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving with an expired license (more than six months), and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.