Bonifay man charged with cocaine and meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man for possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine Friday, September 11.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on J Harvey Etheridge Street and made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jimmy Philip Ryals.

During the course of the interaction, the deputy observed a glass smoking pipe fall out of a bandanna Ryals held in his hand. A subsequent search was conducted, during which the deputy located a metal smoking pipe inside the vehicle. The deputy additionally located on Ryals’ person: four baggies containing methamphetamine, a cloth that contained cocaine, three syringes, marijuana, and another smoking pipe.

Ryals was arrested and is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.