Bonifay K8 school presents “Just Desserts”

The Theatre and Show Choir department at Bonifay K8 is excited to announce their upcoming performance of JUST DESSERTS: A FALL VARIETY SHOW.

Under the direction of Mrs. Jill Cook, this show combines the theatrical talents of current drama students as well as the Treblemakers, the exclusive show choir of Bonifay K8.

Featuring uplifting music and comedy sketches from The Carol Burnett Show, JUST DESSERTS is sure to be a “sweet” treat for the whole family! In addition to the show, an assortment of desserts will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the bake sale will go directly into the theatre and show choir program at BK8.

JUST DESSERTS will be presented Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 at 6 PM nightly. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Advanced tickets are no longer on sale, but admission at the door is $5 each with children four and under free. Please contact the school at 850-547-3631 or email jill.cook@hdsb.org for more information.