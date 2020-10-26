Bomann obit

Meghan Lane Bomann, age 50, of Bonifay, Florida died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 18, 1970 in Hollywood, Florida. She had been a resident of Bonifay since 1998.

Meghan is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Reade Bomann of Bonifay, FL; daughters, Jessica Bomann and Emily Bomann both of Bonifay, FL; son, Travis Bomann of Bonifay, FL; mom, Edith Varnadore of Okeechobee, FL; sister, Heather Bundshuh and husband, Larry of Saint Johns, FL; her mother-in-law, Kathryn N. Bomann of Bonifay, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ross Bomann and wife, Natalie of Bonifay, FL. In addition, she is survived by her nephew, Jared Yuknavich; nieces, Ciara Russ and husband, Kodi, Katyjo Bomann, and Abby Bomann; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Meghan was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy C. Varnadore and her father-in-law, John Bomann.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at New Effort Church, 2679 New Effort Church Road, Bonifay, FL. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.