Boles obit

Mr. John Wallace Boles, age 62 of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

He was born Tuesday, March 18, 1958 in Dothan, Alabama.

He is a retired United States Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Hamilton Boles.

Surviving are son, Bradley Fisher of Charleston, IN, mother, Geraldine Worthington Fisher, brother, Curtis Fisher of Bonifay, sister, Teresa Fisher of Cedar City, UT; and one grandchild, Aria Fisher.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.