Blackmon arrested on drug charges

The Washington County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Washington County SWAT team, executed a narcotics related search warrant at 632 Bennett Drive on the morning of August 6.
Upon securing the residence, investigators conducted a search of the residence, locating a firearm, ammunition and illegal narcotics consisting of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and suspected fentanyl.
Charlie C. Blackmon, age 42, of Chipley, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for the following charges:
- possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- possession of 4 grams or more of fentanyl.