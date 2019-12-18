Blackfin tuna and shortfin mako changes effective Jan. 1, 2020

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, several saltwater fishing regulation changes will take effect including new rules on blackfin tuna and shortfin mako.

Blackfin tuna

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the recreational limit for blackfin tuna will be two fish per person or 10 fish per vessel, whichever is greater, in state and federal waters off Florida.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Billfish, Tuna and Highly Migratory Species.”

Shortfin mako

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum size limit for recreational harvest of shortfin mako will increase from 54 to 83 inches fork length in Florida state waters.

Shortfin mako is overfished and undergoing overfishing, and these measures are a part of ongoing international efforts to help rebuild the resource for a sustainable fishery in the future.

Learn more about shark regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Sharks.”