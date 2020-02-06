Black History program at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist

Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church (pastor, Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson), 816 Sunday Road, Chipley, will be having their Annual Black History Program on Sunday, February 16, at 11 a.m.

The Church will be recognizing the achievements of the “Fab 5”: Kaleigh Garris (Miss Teen USA), Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA), Nia Franklin (Miss America), Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe), and Toni-Ann Singh (Miss World). The theme is “Blessed and Highly Favored” (Luke 1:28). The speakers will be Ne’vaeh William, Lesia Myrick, Jasmine Sorey, Brianna Jackson, and Sis. Ariana Jett.

The historian Carter G. Woodson declared that the second week of February was to be “Negro History Week” back in 1926. It only took 50 years for that week to turn into a month-long celebration. President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month in 1976 to celebrate the accomplishments of Black Americans. But history is not just about “His Story” but “Her Story “as well.

We’ve come a long way since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus. Women of color, however, still face unique challenges. Prejudice is real. Race still creates division around the globe, and in America. But the strides we have made as a nation toward freedom, opportunity, and equality simply would not have been possible without some amazing black women. They made important progress at a time in history when women were facing severe gender inequality and when black women faced the additional challenge of racism.

Some go through life with far more representation than others. They see their likeness portrayed far and wide from birth to death, and as a result question their abilities and potential, or that there is a path for achievement for them. This is not the case for black people, and especially black women. They are vastly overlooked, which is why they’re presently still witnessing first time achievements of black women in fields and categories for which their white and/or male counterparts have enjoyed awards and accolades for decades. It is not for lack of talent or skill, but lack of support, access and representation. Representation matters because representation births belief in self, and belief is the magic ingredient that spins dreams into realities. It allows little black girls to spend their childhoods seeing women like the ones they can become in just as many books, television shows, awards ceremonies, universities, political offices, magazines, advertisements and leadership positions as their white peers.

All are invited Sunday, February 16, at 11 a.m.