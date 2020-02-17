Black History Program at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist

by Kathy Foster

On Sunday, February 16th, Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, held their Annual Black History Program.

The Church recognized the achievements of the “Fab 5.”: Kaleigh Garris (Miss Teen USA), Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA), Nia Franklin (Miss America), Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe), and Toni-Ann Singh (Miss World).

The speakers representing the women were Ne’vaeh William, Lesia Myrick, Jasmine Sorey, Brianna Jackson, and Sis. Ariana Jett.

The historian Carter G. Woodson declared that the second week of February was to be “Negro History Week” back in 1926. It only took fifty years for that week to turn into a month-long celebration. President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month in 1976 to celebrate the accomplishments of Black Americans. But History is not just about “His Story”, but “Her Story“ as well.

The message of the program was: We’ve come a long way since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus. Women of color, however, still face unique challenges. Prejudice is real. Race still creates division around the globe, and in America. But the strides we have made as a nation toward freedom, opportunity, and equality simply would not have been possible without some amazing black women. They made important progress at a time in history when women were facing severe gender inequality and when black women faced the additional challenge of racism.

The Rev. Malcolm Nelson congratulated the young ladies shown below for their representation of ‘The Fab 5’ in Sunday’s program.

* Kaleigh Garris (Miss Teen USA), speaker Ne’vaeh William

* Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA), speaker Lesia Myrick

* Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe), speaker Ariana Jett.

* Toni-Ann Singh (Miss World), speaker Brianna Jackson