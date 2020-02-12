Black History Program at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their annual Black History program on Sunday, February 23, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Adrian Staley, and congregation of Antioch A.M.E. Church, Marianna.

Black History is American History, however, observing Black History Month gives us a chance to be intentional about learning and embracing our culture. While it’s wonderful to recognize the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, there are many other connections we can make and learn from in the African American Community. We look forward to learning, worshipping and celebrating our many, many accomplishments.

Refreshments will be served immediately after service.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church is located at 648 Bennett Drive in Chipley; pastor is Rev. Tony Davis.