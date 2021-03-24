Birthday celebration planned for 111 year old

Ps. 37:25 KJV: “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”

The family of Mother Sarah Purdee Spires (mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother) has planned a celebration parade in honor of the matriarch of their family’s 111th birthday on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The parade will start at 3 p.m. and drive by the home of Mother Spires at 4202 Old Cottondale Road in Marianna.

The parade line-up will begin on Friend Street (a block west of the honoree’s residence) and will pause briefly while passing by the home of Mother Spires. The goal is to have a parade of at least 111 cars to drive by during this planned blessed celebration in honor of Mother Spires.

“All acts of kindness are welcome and your actual presence will be invaluable,” says granddaughter ReGena Herring. “A gift table will be available for your gifts of love, or you may mail your cards to the above home address. Remember, this is a drive by parade and all participants are respectfully asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Thank you in advance for your complete cooperation.”