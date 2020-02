Justin and Kimberly Ross of Chipley are excited to announce the birth of their son, Ellis Bleu Ross.

Ellis was born February 21, 2020 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

The proud grandparents are Joeboy and Serena Carter of Wausau, Katrina Ross of Stephens City, Virginia, and Michael Ross of Chipley.

He was lovingly welcomed home by brother Brantley, multiple family members, and several cousins.