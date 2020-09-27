Birge obit

Huston Wesley Birge, age 62 of Graceville, FL, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Chipley, FL, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Huston was born on January 8, 1958 in Chipley to Huston Birge and Leora Kurns Birge. He was a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida and worked as a truck driver. Huston was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Huston and Leora Birge; son: Colton Birge; brother: Steve Birge.

He is survived by his sons: Cody Birge of Chipley, Adam Wooten of Chipley, Jason Wooten of Chicago, IL, daughter: Lola Wilson of Cottondale, brother: Bo Birge (Cindy) of Chipley, sister: Shirley Birge of Esto, 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3627 Highway 77 Graceville, Florida 32420. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.