Birge obit

Huston Wesley Birge, age 62 of Graceville, FL, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Chipley, FL, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Huston was born on January 8, 1958 in Chipley to Huston Birge and Leora Kurns Birge. He was a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida and worked as a truck driver. Huston was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Huston and Leora Birge; son: Colton Birge; brother: Steve Birge.
He is survived by his sons: Cody Birge of Chipley, Adam Wooten of Chipley, Jason Wooten of Chicago, IL, daughter: Lola Wilson of Cottondale, brother: Bo Birge (Cindy) of Chipley, sister: Shirley Birge of Esto, 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3627 Highway 77 Graceville, Florida 32420. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.
My deepest sympathy tip you all. I’ve known Hugh all my life, he was always sweet and respectful to me. He will truly be missed. RIP my friend!
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of this great man. He was a wonderful man, full of life and love. He will be greatly missed. My heart and prayers go out to the family.
RIP Hugh Go Rest High On That Mountain Your Work On Earth is done
Rip brother we will miss you alot alway a smile and freind
You will be missed my friend and cousin may you rest in peace
This is truly sad news. He and I go back to our childhood. His dad and my dad were good friends for many years. Hugh and I have been friends for probably 50 years. We share many fond memories. Rest in peace friend. You will be missed.
Am so sorry. Just found out. Have been friends with entire Burger family all my life. Praying for comfort for this family. From the Rudd family.