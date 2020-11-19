Birge obit

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Birge, age 59, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 3, 1961 in Fort Walton, Florida.

Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Coy David Birge and a grandson, Wyatt Samuel Sallas.

Vickie is survived by her mother, Bonnie Birge of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Alexanderea Danielle Morrell of Bonifay, FL; one son, Miles Tanner Birge of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Kimberly Padgett and husband William of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Kelly David Birge and wife Christy of DeFuniak Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Sophie Isabell Padgett, Mycal David Williams, and Emma Lynn Williams; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of life will be held 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Bonifay Church of God, 200 East Brock Avenue. Memorialization was by cremation. Family request mask be worn at service.