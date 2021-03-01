Bill to protect disabled children in the womb should enjoy wide support

TITUSVILLE, FL — Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, today expressed support for a bill in the Florida Legislature to protect babies with disabilities from abortion.

“Florida lawmakers and residents understand that by targeting for abortion those babies who do not meet the definition of perfect takes society down a path of deadly discrimination,” Father Pavone said. “The efforts our society makes to accommodate the disabled should extend to all disabled persons, no matter their age or whether they live in the womb or outside of it.

“I thank Rep. Erin Grall and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez for introducing the bill in their respective chambers and I hope all Floridians, like myself, can look forward to quick passage of the bill.”

H.B./S 1221 would make it a felony for abortionists to knowingly end the life of a child specifically because the baby has been diagnosed in utero with Down syndrome or other disabilities.