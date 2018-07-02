LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington County School Board is accepting bids for Speech Language Therapy and/or Occupational Therapy Services. Bids are to be sealed and marked “Bid for Speech Language and/or Occupational Therapy Services”, Bid # 18-01” and delivered or mailed to the Superintendent’s Office, Attention: Troy Peoples, Director of ESE. Bids must be received on or before July 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at this time for review and presentation to the Washington County School Board will be August 13, 2018 at the regularly scheduled board meeting beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Bid forms and specifications may be picked up at the Superintendent’s Office, 652 Third Street, Chipley, FL 32428 anytime Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Washington County School Board reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.